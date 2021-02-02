Ellie O'Donnell Flaunts Curves In Blue Bikini While Enjoying A Drink

Ellie O'Donnell took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 2, with a smoking-hot snapshot which captured her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather at the beach. The English model rocked a blue two-piece swimsuit in the pic which left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped beachside. Avid followers know that Ellie enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. Lately, she has been having the time of her life in the Maldives.

The babe was photographed standing front and center, flaunting her body. She posed with one leg forward, crossed over the other. Ellie popped her hip to the side as she tugged at her bottom with her right hand, while her left hand held her cold beverage. She smiled and turned her head slightly to the side, as if looking intently at something off-camera. Her bronzed tan looked flawless in the shot.

A swimming pool, coconut trees, and various plants comprised the background of the shot. A glimpse of the ocean was also visible in the snap.

Ellie showcased her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini which treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups, which had ruched detailing and scalloped edges. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage, and some underboob was also on display.

She wore a semi-sheer cover-up around her waist. The see-through fabric revealed her bikini bottoms, which had high leg cuts that accentuated her lean thighs. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel and showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs.

The ODolls co-founder left her blond locks loose in a straight hairstyle, letting the long tresses fall over her right shoulder and down her back. She sported a pair of sunglasses, a pendant necklace, a bangle, a watch, and rings.

Ellie dropped a butterfly and a blue heart emoji in the caption of the post, matching the color of her bathing suit.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 8,800 likes and over 100 comments in less than an hour of being added. Countless fans and fellow influencers dropped compliments and praise, while other eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

"So dreamy," a fan commented.

"Wow! The hottest woman alive," gushed another admirer.