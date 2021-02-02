Kelly Clarkson Is Pretty In Pink In New Promo Pic For 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson looked pretty in pink in a new promotional photo where she stood surrounded by her fellow judges on The Voice.

She showed off her shape in a clinging light pink dress. The gorgeous garment featured long sleeves and a high neckline. Slight padding at the shoulders gave the dress a more tailored silhouette. Shirring that began at her midsection and ran down the length of the ensemble added visual interest.

Kelly's nails were a dark color, a stark contrast to the light hue of her garment.

She finished her look with oversized, silver hoop earrings, just visible in the waves of her blond tresses.

Kelly was encircled by her handsome fellow judges. To the left was Nick Jonas, and on the right stood John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Nick kept his look casual in a denim jacket worn over a green tee and pants. Blake wore a dark-colored blazer, light blue dress shirt, and jeans. John added a pop of color to the photograph in a tangerine-colored jacket over dark pants.

Written in the center image was a message of love from the quartet.

Solo images of the judges surrounded the center pic. Kelly gave a peace sign for the camera. Nick was caught in an off-guard moment. John danced, and Blake played guitar.

Carson Daly will return as host.

The caption welcomed Nick back to the cast. He previously appeared on Season 18 of the talent competition series as a coach and made it all the way to the finals with his team member Thunderstorm Artis. Thunderstorm was initially a member of John's team, but Nick stole the artist during the Knockouts Round.

Season 20 of the show also marks its 10th anniversary on the Peacock network. It returns to television beginning March 1.

Viewers of the series were thrilled to learn of its return.

"Yes!! Nick is amazing. I am so happy he is back. He brings freshness and happiness to the show," wrote one follower.

"Can't wait to see the singers who represent Blake this season," penned an excited viewer.

"Kelly's smile is everything! She looks so beautiful and happy in this pic. This show is perfect for her. She understands how to compete and knows how to guide her team members. I love watching her," added a fan of the first American Idol winner.

"John Legend for the win. He seems like such a nice person. I hope he gets a second trophy," noted an admirer of the singer.