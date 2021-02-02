Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Sizzles In Plunging Lace Bra For 'Self-Love' Photo
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Kailyn Lowry promoted "self-love" and body positivity in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The Teen Mom 2 star kicked off the month on February 1 by posing in a plunging lace bra as she teamed up with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line.

The photo showed the 28-year-old mom of four flashing plenty of cleavage in a purple number with underwire lace cups. It featured thick adjustable straps over both shoulders, with gold rings that connected them to the cups. She also revealed a peek at her tummy.

Kailyn paired the colorful lingerie with what appeared to be a black silk robe, which she left open, covering the large tattoo on her left shoulder but exposing her torso.

The reality star was photographed from the waist up and turned her head while flashing a big smile as she looked into the distance. She wore her blond locks in a side part and glamorous curls that cascaded over both shoulders.

Kailyn posed in front of what appeared to be a mural featuring a red, black, and gold pattern. A green plant sat to her left, and the sunlight created a shadow behind it.

In the caption, Kailyn shared an important message with her 4 million followers as she vowed to fill the year ahead with "body positivity." She also tagged the official account of Rihanna's popular underwear line and confirmed she'd teamed up with the brand by using the hashtag "#savagexambassador" and adding an emoji with stars for eyes.

The former 16 and Pregnant star also tagged the brand on the snap and geotagged her location as Bantam, Connecticut.

The comments section was flooded with messages of positivity.

"Yeeees Kail," one person wrote with a praising hands emoji and a fire symbol.

"Popping off on a Monday I see," another commented with several fire symbols.

"Well danggggg mama," a third person commented with four hearts.

"SUCH A QUEENNN," another message read in all caps.

More than 1,700 fans wrote comments after seeing the upload, which received over 116,800 likes in less than 14 hours.

Kailyn previously showed off her curves in another stunning underwear photo posted to Instagram last year as she got candid about her body. That time, she posed in a full-length mirror in a plunging black bra that highlighted her trim waist. She paired it with rolled up blue jeans which sat in line with her navel.

"Curves. stretch marks. cellulite," Kailyn wrote in the caption.

