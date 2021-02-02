Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

February 2, 2021
Chrissy Teigen Wows In Short Shimmery Dress For 'Date' Night With Husband John Legend
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new photos of herself. The model got glammed-up for a "date" with her husband John Legend and used the social media platform to show off her amazing look.

Teigen stunned in a shimmery iridescent green dress. The short number displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh, helping show off her shiny legs. She wrapped herself up in a black blazer jacket, which she left undone. Teigen opted for strappy heels of the same color that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes. She held onto a black leather clutch purse and styled her shoulder-length brunette hair down with a middle part. Teigen accessorized herself with earrings and rings while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first three shots, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a tiled wall. Teigen raised her right leg off the ground and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the fourth slide, the mom-of-two was snapped with husband Legend. The Grammy Award winner wore a long cream coat with a smart black-and-white patterned shirt underneath. Legend put on a pair of black jeans and leather shoes that matched.

The pair were photographed holding hands while Teigen was staring over at her man with her legs crossed. Legend looked at the camera with a smile.

In the fifth and final frame, the duo both flashed a radiant smile and were both clearly glowing.

In the tags, Teigen credited her makeup artist Kristine Studden, hairstylist Irinel de León, fashion stylist Monica Rose, and designer Tom Ford for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 388,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 33.9 million followers.

"this is the best thing i've seen all year," one user wrote.

"I need this dress in my life," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"you two make me insanely happy though," remarked a third fan.

"You both look fabulous. John could take on the Duke in Bridgerton!" a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple went out for dinner at the restaurant Spago in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Teigen and Legend both were photographed by the paparazzi wearing face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.