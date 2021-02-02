Chrissy Teigen Wows In Short Shimmery Dress For 'Date' Night With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new photos of herself. The model got glammed-up for a "date" with her husband John Legend and used the social media platform to show off her amazing look.

Teigen stunned in a shimmery iridescent green dress. The short number displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh, helping show off her shiny legs. She wrapped herself up in a black blazer jacket, which she left undone. Teigen opted for strappy heels of the same color that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicured toes. She held onto a black leather clutch purse and styled her shoulder-length brunette hair down with a middle part. Teigen accessorized herself with earrings and rings while keeping her nails short for the occasion.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first three shots, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a tiled wall. Teigen raised her right leg off the ground and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the fourth slide, the mom-of-two was snapped with husband Legend. The Grammy Award winner wore a long cream coat with a smart black-and-white patterned shirt underneath. Legend put on a pair of black jeans and leather shoes that matched.

The pair were photographed holding hands while Teigen was staring over at her man with her legs crossed. Legend looked at the camera with a smile.

In the fifth and final frame, the duo both flashed a radiant smile and were both clearly glowing.

In the tags, Teigen credited her makeup artist Kristine Studden, hairstylist Irinel de León, fashion stylist Monica Rose, and designer Tom Ford for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 388,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 33.9 million followers.

"this is the best thing i've seen all year," one user wrote.

"I need this dress in my life," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"you two make me insanely happy though," remarked a third fan.

"You both look fabulous. John could take on the Duke in Bridgerton!" a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple went out for dinner at the restaurant Spago in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Teigen and Legend both were photographed by the paparazzi wearing face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.