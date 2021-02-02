Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Khloe Kardashian 'Can't Find One F*ck To Give' In Tiny Silver Bikini
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Khloe Kardashian got candid on Instagram this week when she posed in a shiny silver bikini. In a stunning new photo, Khloe cheekily claimed she was "exhausted" after looking for "one f*ck to give" while she soaked up the sun in a skimpy metallic two-piece.

The upload, shared on February 1, showed Kim Kardashian's younger sister relaxing on a sun lounger with her left hand on her forehead, showing off her super long pink manicure. She lay back on a long white cushion placed over the wooden bed as she flashed her toned body and impressive tan.

Khloe stretched out her right leg and bent her knee, revealing her toned thigh. She also proudly displayed her abs while slightly arching her back.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed in an iridescent two-piece, which was made up of a triangle top with thin matching strings tied around her neck and another below her chest as the neckline plunged low to reveal her décolletage.

She matched the top with skimpy bottoms in the same material. They sat low under her navel, with thicker straps on either side that she pulled up in line with her slim waist.

The 36-year-old reality star closed her eyes and turned her head slightly to the left. She appeared to have her hair pulled into a slicked back ponytail and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Khloe rocked a sheer, white edge-to-edge cover-up. It had long sleeves and was left totally open to reveal her flawless figure.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

"The best motto to live by!!! love u khloe!!" one person commented.

"Such babe vibes," another wrote with a heart eye emoji.

"Babe ur glowing more than this sun your soul is glowing," another fan told her.

"You look gorgeous," a fourth comment read.

The picture proved a hit, as it amassed over 947,600 likes and more than 4,400 comments in under six hours.

Khloe posted a very similar shot to her Instagram feed a few hours earlier. She posed in the same metallic bikini, that time alongside her big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The photo was taken from a little further away and showed the mom of three sunbathing on Khloe's right in an equally skimpy orange bikini. She lifted her right arm and looked at the camera as they relaxed outdoors next to a patch of grass.

"Stay hydrated. We heard there's a drought," Khloe captioned that snap.

