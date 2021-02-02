Laura Amy Sizzles In Plunging, Lace-Up Bodysuit

Laura Amy delighted her 883,000 Instagram followers with a new update on February 2. In the latest post, the Australian bombshell decided to dress up in a body-hugging bodysuit which flaunted her ample assets and killer figure.

The fitness model sported a long-sleeved gray bodysuit, made of thick ribbed fabric with light pink seamed accents along the sleeves. The garment featured a plunging neckline which reached her toned midsection and displayed a nice look at her décolletage. It had lace-up strings which were crisscrossed along her midriff up to her chest.

The snug fit of the piece pressed against her breasts and revealed plenty of her voluptuous cleavage. The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts which reached her slim waist. It also exposed an ample amount of skin and helped elongate her legs.

In the first snap, Laura modeled her sexy outfit indoors. She stood against a wall and posed by popping her right hip to the side as she placed her left leg in front of the other. The babe let her left arm hang by her side while her right hand held onto the opposite arm. She tilted her head and gazed at the lens with a sultry expression.

The second pic showed Laura in a similar pose. She tilted her head to the other side while still facing the camera. The bright, indirect sunlight helped illuminate the space, as well as her curves.

Laura left her long, brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands which cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

In the caption, the influencer mentioned her outfit and how much she adored it. She also shared that her sexy bodysuit was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The newest Instagram upload has been liked more than 2,100 times and received over 100 comments in just a few hours of going live on the social media platform. Laura's legion of fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with many of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Some others weren't as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

"Oh, wow! You look mesmerizing in that suit. So gorgeous indeed!" one of her admirers commented.

"Out of this world. You are perfection," added another fan.

"You are so hot! Any type of sexy clothing works for you. You have that perfect figure," a third follower wrote.