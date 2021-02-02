Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Madison Woolley Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Tiny Black Bikini: 'Grateful For Days Like This'
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley made her 603,000 followers happy with two new bikini snapshots uploaded to her Instagram page on February 2. The social media influencer spent time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the first photo, Madison sat on a white towel on the sand. She posed with her knees bent and her thighs slightly parted. The hottie let her arms rest on her knees as she gazed at the lens with a serious expression. Bright sunlight enveloped her body, and it made her flawless skin glow. A glass water bottle sat beside her.

The second snap featured Madison in a similar pose. This time, she touched her right forearm with her left hand. She was still looking straight into the camera. A concrete wall and railings were seen in the background. A hint of the blue sky was also visible in the shots.

Madison flashed her curves in a teeny-tiny bikini set which left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups and a plunging neckline which gave a nice view of her décolletage and cleavage. The thin straps that provided support secured behind her neck, accentuating her lean shoulders and arms.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms which appeared to feature a low-cut front. Some fans went crazy over her flat stomach — which was still visible despite her pose. Like the top, the swimwear had strings that formed the waistband, emphasizing her hips.

Madison accessorized with a ring as well as a pair of dainty earrings. Her blond tresses were slicked back and wet, presumably from her going swimming.

In the caption, Madison expressed how she felt about her day. According to the geotag, she was at the famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

The brand-new post quickly became a hit with her eager fans. As of this writing, the pics received more than 5,700 likes and over 40 comments. Online supporters and several internet personalities dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Many of them raved over her fit physique and beauty. Other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

"You look absolutely stunning, Maddie! I love this vibe. If only I live there," a fan wrote.

"Looking so beautiful in all your photos. You are a goddess with an amazing body," commented another follower.

"You are a certified hottie," added a third social media admirer.

