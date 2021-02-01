Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Allie Auton Puts On Busty Show In Scanty White Lingerie While Relaxing On The Couch
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Allie Auton stripped down to the bare essentials for a hot new Instagram post this week. The Australian influencer put on a busty show as she modeled a new set of intimates from Lounge Underwear while relaxing at home.

The 25-year-old posed in her living room for the eye-popping shot that has quickly captivated the attention of her 623,000 followers on the social media platform. She found a cozy spot on the couch to work the camera, where she sat with one leg bent at the knee while hanging the other over the edge of the plush piece of furniture.

Her platinum locks were styled in a sleek middle part and fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare, though it was the model's bombshell physique that seemed to be the focus of her adoring fans.

Allie looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her ample assets in a sexy lingerie look that left little to the imagination. She sported a semi-sheer white bra that complemented her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its racy design. The piece boasted a deep scoop neckline that made for a seriously busty showing of the Aussie hottie's voluptuous cleavage, which was further accentuated by its underwire-style mesh cups.

On her lower half, Allie wore a pair of scanty white panties made of the same see-through material. The undergarment featured thick, flattering seams and a high-cut design that showed off the beauty's curvy hips and lean legs. It also had a thick waistband that sat just underneath her navel, drawing attention to her tiny waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely there ensemble, the blond bombshell added a trendy chain bracelet, as well as a single gold ring. She also sported a gorgeous pendant necklace for some additional bling.

Fans were thrilled by Allie's latest Instagram appearance, awarding the post more than 8,600 likes within just five hours of going live to her feed. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

"Such a babe," one person wrote, adding two heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

"Absolute angel," quipped another fan.

"Lord have mercy!! Honestly Allie you're THE most beautiful girl in the entire world," a third follower gushed.

"Stunner," added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Allie has gone scantily clad on social media. The model rocked another steamy bra-and-panties combo in an upload shared last week that has since earned over 17,000 likes and 151 comments.

