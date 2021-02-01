Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Stuns In A Leather Bikini On Tropical Vacay: 'Can You Hear Me Now?'
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of her tropical getaway with her sisters. The reality star shared a sizzling new snapshot on February 1, and it's been earning her a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram followers.

The famous family is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, where they have enjoyed plenty of time at the beach. Shortly after soaking up some rays with her sister Khloe, Kardashian enjoyed a solo walk. She appeared slightly off-center, raising one hand near her chin and draping the opposite near on the side of her hip. A stretch of sandy white beach and a massive home with lush trees and greenery made up the backdrop. A bright blue sky allowed ample amounts of sunshine to spill over the 41-year-old's incredible figure.

She rocked a black bikini that left little to the imagination. It was crafted from leather, which gave it a unique feel. The neckline of her top was straight, falling midway down her chest and showcasing her bronzed cleavage. Its straps were hidden underneath her flowing mane, which trailed midway down her toned abs. The bottom was tight on Kardashian's ribs, helping to accentuate her cleavage even further.

Her bottoms were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. They had thin straps that were pulled high enough on her hips to expose the majority of her toned legs. The snug fit of the suit helped highlight her tiny midsection and waist. Its front sat a few inches below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view.

She accessorized with a black baseball cap with a white graphic on its front. She added another layer of protection from the sun while sporting a pair of chic glasses high on her nose.

In her caption, Kardashian asked fans if they were able to hear her now.

Within minutes of the update going live on her feed, it garnered over 687,000 likes and 2,500-plus comments. Most fans complimented her amazing figure, while several others referred to her as the "hottest" Kardashian sister.

"We hear you loud and clear," one fan raved, adding several flames.

"May happiness be with you always Kourtney," a second person commented.

"LOOK AT THAT BODY KOURT. You put your sisters to shame. The oldest but still the hottest," a third follower remarked alongside several heart-eyes.

"The most interesting to look at. There is no question about it. I love you so much queen," one more gushed with a few flames.

