February 1, 2021
Tuesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Mariah Gets Shocking News
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, February 2, tease that Lily arrives back from a business trip to find Victoria with Billy at ChancComm. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick try to get through to Faith. Finally, Abby drops a bombshell on Mariah.

Billy (Jason Thompson) says he's falling in love with Lily (Christel Khalil), but he's been spending an awful lot of time with his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their kids lately, according to SheKnows Soaps. When Lily returns from a successful business trip, she's really not surprised to find Victoria at ChancComm with Billy. Always a fun killer, Victoria reads Billy the riot act about sugaring up the kids too much and getting them off their schedule. He defends himself, but his ex doesn't seem impressed.

Once Lily returns, Vicky leaves, and Billy praises his girlfriend's business acuity. They enjoy a drink together, and Billy even appreciates the fact that Lily is outshining him at the moment.

Christel Khalil, from the cast of the CBS series The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) deals with Faith's (Alyvia Alyn Lind) latest drama. She calls in Nick (Joshua Morrow), and they try to talk things through with their daughter. When the subject of therapy comes up, the teenager is horrified by the thought of having to tell her secrets to a stranger. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shows up, and she and Faith visit. Faith admits that she feels like she'll never be out of Cassie's shadow. Although Nikki feels she can smooth things over with a trip to the stables and a chess match, the teen isn't quite open to the idea of listening to everything her grandmother has to say.

Sharon goes to Crimson Lights, and she runs into Jordan (Madison Thompson). Sharon lets the older girl know that she's not helping Faith at all, and she asks Jordan to stay away. Unfortunately, Faith walks in on her mother going behind her back with her friend, and she freaks out. Faith is horrified to see that Sharon interfered with her friend in that way. It seems like this move will likely drive Faith further away.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoy daydreaming about Mariah's impending pregnancy and talk a bit about their future children and marriage. Things are going great until Abby (Melissa Ordway) shows up. They talk for a bit, but then Abby tells them the bad news about Chance (Donny Boaz). It seems that both the newlyweds have fertility problems, and Chance can't have a baby, which likely means they don't need Mariah's services as a surrogate anymore.

