Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 1, 2021
Sierra Skye Sizzles In Colorful Bikini: 'Just For You'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Sierra Skye has a killer figure and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. The beauty took to Instagram Monday to show off her physique to her 4.1 million followers in a bright tie-dye bikini.

Sierra's swimsuit had shades of pink, blue and purple on white fabric. The top had a low-cut neckline and the bottoms were a classic bikini cut with a cheeky back.

The popular influencer wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a section of her bangs framing her face. For accessories, she went with a chunky necklace, a dainty bracelet and several rings.

Sierra posed in front of a large framed mirror in a bathroom for the snap. A large vase was situated on one side of the mirror while a bowl of stones was underneath it. A framed piece of art hung on the wall behind her. She stood in front of a white door, which was opened.

The model held the phone in front of her face while she struck a pose that captured her from a side angle. She arched her back and bent one knee, highlighting her flat abs and the curve of her pert derrière. The beauty turned her torso toward the mirror to flaunt her ample chest as well as her thin waist. Her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless as it popped against the light-colored door.

In the caption, Sierra left a flirty message. Her fan base seemed to love seeing her in the skimpy bathing suit, and the post racked up more than 17,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

While a few of her followers wrote that they would have enjoyed seeing her face, many were just as happy to see her killer figure, and a few took a moment to gush over the snap.

"Beautiful and super sexy," one admirer wrote, adding red heart and flame emoji.

"You are totally perfect," a second follower gushed.

"Can't handle this heat," a third Instagram user joked, following with flame emoji.

"So beautiful and talented... amazing young lady," a fourth comment read.

Sierra lit up her Instagram page earlier in the month when she shared a video that featured her wearing a sexy teddy. The number was made of a deep green lace and it featured a plunging neckline, a satin waistband and garters. She posed provocatively in a chair with her legs parted while she ran her hand over her thigh.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.