Red Dela Cruz Flaunts Body In White Bandage Bodycon Dress

Red Dela Cruz teased her Instagram followers with three photos of herself modeling a sexy mini dress. The UFC octagon girl noted that she was playing dress-up in the pictures.

In the images, Red stood beside a window with gray curtains and lots of natural light streaming in. In the background sat a loveseat with a rug in front of it covering a light-colored tile floor.

Red wore a white strapless bandage mini dress in the shots. The outfit stretched across her breasts, revealing a hint of her ample cleavage. There was a cutout under the bustline, showcasing her toned tummy with a small strip covering a bit of skin. The ruched skirt featured a tulip hemline that showed off her legs while emphasizing her curvy hips, slender waist, and rounded backside. She accessorized with thick, medium gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Red had one arm against the wall, and she popped the opposite hip to emphasize her shapely body. Her long, dark hair fell over one shoulder from a side part, and she looked off to the side with her full lips slightly pursed. For the second image, she partly faced the side and used her hand to hold all her hair in a low ponytail that flowed down her back. She stared straight at the camera for the final picture, with her hair held back and her full lips slightly open, revealing a few of her teeth.

Fans showed their appreciation for the sexy shots, with more than 21,100 hitting the like button. Nearly 300 also took a moment to compose a positive comment.

"What a babe! Shame that we aren't the same size," one fan teased, including hearts and flames with the words.

"Is there any reason you look so perfect? This dress is stunning, and you are absolutely flawless," a second follower enthused, adding heart-eye smilies.

"Oh wow! Those squats have been paying off! You are entirely gorgeous. Your body is perfect," a third devotee gushed, adding roses and hearts.

"You are a true queen. I'm your slave. I cannot find a word to describe this magnificent beauty. Because this perfect beauty cannot be expressed in words," a fourth replied along with several star-eye and heart-eye emoji.

Red often showcases her fit physique on her social media with photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr reported that she recently rocked medium-wash Daisy Dukes with a one-shouldered crop top.