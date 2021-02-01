Yaslen Clemente Rocks Racy Red Lingerie While Posing On A Furry Stool In Sizzling Double-Photo Update

Yaslen Clemente sizzled while rocking a vibrant red lingerie set in her latest Instagram update. For her Monday afternoon upload, the model shared two images where she was captured in the same sexy attire.

The first image featured her posing at the center of the frame. She sat in the corner of a wall, and there were windows on either side, which allowed an abundance of sunshine to spill over her incredible figure. She perched up on top of a furry white chair that added another fun element to the snapshot as her feet fell off the edge of the furniture piece. Yaslen had her chest facing the camera as she extended her arms behind her head. She parted her lips and gazed at her audience with a sultry stare.

Yaslen was snapped in the same spot in the next picture, but that time, she altered her pose.

Yaslen sported a red lingerie set that perfectly hugged her curves. A tag in the post indicated that her outfit was from Lounge Underwear, a retailer that she has rocked several times in the past. It had textured fabric that added another sexy element to her look. She wore a bra with supportive underwire and small cups that covered little of her chest. The undergarment had solid trim around the edges and a scooping neckline. There was a generous amount of space between each side, leaving more cleavage in view. Its thin straps connected to its cups with a plastic fastener.

She wore a pair of panties that matched the same color and style as her bra. The underwear's waistline hit a few inches below her navel, while the sides were cut high on her legs to expose her shapely thighs. The scanty look also showcased the model's flat tummy and svelte midsection.

The model wore her ombre-dyed locks with a center part and loose waves that grazed the top of her shoulders.

In her caption, Yaslen wished her audience a "Happy Monday" while adding a single red heart.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the update with love. Within minutes, more than 14,000 social media users double-tapped the image while over 150 left comments.

"Thanks beautiful Lady. I hope you have a wonderful day yourself," one follower commented.

"Your legs are just too gorgeous. I have never seen a more beautiful specimen," a second person added alongside a few hearts.

"So beautiful, the glow is real and you look awesome," a third individual chimed in.

"In love with you," a fourth fan commented, adding a few flames.