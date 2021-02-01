Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Alexa Collins Sizzles In Hot Pink Lingerie For Valentine's Day
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a bold lingerie set. The ensemble was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and Alexa tagged the company's Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption, in case her fans were interested in picking up the outfit.

She stood in a doorway, placing one hand on the edge of the doorframe and the other by her side as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted and her blond locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek, effortless style.

Alexa showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage in a hot pink bra with underwire that added support and semi-sheer lacy panels over the cups. The garment had a thin strap that extended across the lower portion of the cups, and thin straps stretched over her shoulder for added support.

Her slender arms and flat stomach were exposed, and she paired the bra with matching underwear in the same bold hue. The vibrant color of the lingerie set looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the simple backdrop allowed her ensemble to shine. Her underwear featured the same lacy fabric on the front, and the sides stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves.

She finished off the set with a garter belt crafted from semi-sheer mesh fabric, with a closure at the front just beneath her belly button. Thin straps extended down her toned thighs, with a horizontal strip of fabric wrapping around her sculpted stems.

Alexa mentioned in the caption of the post that the look she was wearing was part of a recent launch from the company, in honor of Valentine's Day.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post racked up over 8,200 likes within 36 minutes of going live. It also received 123 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

"Very sexy babe," one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

"Absolutely stunning," another follower chimed in.

"So beyond excited about Lounge's V-Day launches," a third fan remarked, loving the sexy and seasonal outfit that Alexa wore in the snap.

"Beautiful goddess love the pink," yet another follower added.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared a breathtaking duo of shots captured while she was in Costa Rica. In the pictures, she rocked a sparkling blue bikini with bold embellishments. She jogged along a beach with the waves splashing against the shore beneath her, and her flawless figure was on full display in the daring swimsuit.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.