February 2, 2021
Dustin Diamond Dead: Actor Reportedly Passes Away At 44 After Battle With Cancer
celebrities
Nathan Francis

Dustin Diamond has died at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer, TMZ reported.

The Saved by the Bell star had reportedly been in declining health in recent days and was taken off breathing machines this week as his family prepared to bring him into hospice care. He reportedly passed away on Monday morning, with his girlfriend by his side.

Diamond Was Undergoing Chemotherapy In Recent Weeks

Dustin Diamond appears at an event.
Getty Images | Ethan Miller

The report noted that Diamond had seen a sharp downturn in health over the last week, not long after he had completed his first round of chemotherapy for stage 4 small cell carcinoma. The outlet noted that the cancer had originated elsewhere in Diamond's body, but metastasized in his lungs and was quickly taking a toll on his condition.

The first public indication that he was in poor health came early this year when he was hospitalized after suffering pain all over his body and was struck with a general sense of unease, The Inquisitr reported. He underwent testing, but at the time did not know the extent of the crisis he would face.

Those close to the actor expressed optimism when he was first hospitalized, hoping he could return home to recuperate.

"It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet," a representative for Diamond told Entertainment Weekly. "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida and will probably go home after treatments. We just want him to get well soon."

Those close to Diamond said at the time they suspected it to be cancer but did not know the extent of the illness.

"Cancer is likely the prognosis, though doctors are still running tests to figure out what is wrong," a rep told E! News.

It would later be revealed that he was suffering from late-stage carcinoma.

Actor Had Support From Former Co-Stars

Dustin Diamond appears in a promotional photo.
Getty Images | Stephen Lovekin

After his diagnosis was announced, Diamond saw support from many across the entertainment industry, including some of his former co-stars. Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez reacted to the news on Twitter, sharing a picture from their work together on the teen comedy and sharing a hopeful message.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless," Lopez tweeted.

Many of Diamond's fans also offered a message of support, sending prayers and wishes that he could overcome his health crisis.

After his death was announced on Monday, fans took to social media to offer condolences to Diamond's loved ones and share memories of his work as a child star. Many noted the impact he had as Screech, the brainy teenager from Saved by the Bell, and his prolific run on the series. After appearing in the original iteration of the show, he returned in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, playing the former Bayside High School student who returned to serve as an assistant to the principal, Mr. Belding. He remained part of the series through 2000.

