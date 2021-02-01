Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Venezuelan Stunner Georgina Mazzeo Shows Off Killer Body In Orange Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Georgina Mazzeo stunned many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Sunday, January 31, with her most recent update. The Venezuelan model and fitness personality took to the popular social media platform to post a hot new video that saw her clad in a bright-colored bikini that showcased her enviable physique.

The video showed Mazzeo walking through a white sand beach that featured the turquoise ocean and gorgeous palm trees in the background.

Mazzeo sizzled in an orange two-piece bathing suit, which boasted a sporty top with a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. It had double shoulders straps that created an interesting design on her back. She teamed it with matching high-rise bottoms with high-cut legs that enhanced the natural curves of her lower body.

Mazzeo wore her brunette tressed styled down and swept over to one side. She accessorized her look with a gold letter name neckline spelling out her first name.

In the caption, Mazzeo asked her fans in Spanish what items they also take to the beach, according to a Google translation. She also noted that her post was a partnership with Bang Energy, a brand for which she is a model and ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio.

The proved proved to be popular with her loyal fans. In under a day, the video has racked up more than 128,000 views, garnering nearly 60,000 likes and upwards of 1,900 comments in as much time. Most of them took to the comments section to rave about Mazzeo's beauty and outfit, while many others used the space to interact with her caption.

"Obsessed with this color," one user raved, including a series of hearts after the words.

"Uff honey, you are a monument. You look amazing. Thank you," replied another one of her fans.

"You are the world's most beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] Everything looks perfect on you," a third follower added.

"Beautiful as always my beautiful countrywoman [fire] [flexed bicep] @georginamazzeo [three fire] I would never leave sunscreen behind," chimed in a fourth admirer.

This isn't the first time Mazzeo posts content of herself in a swimsuit. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she shared a sizzling picture over the weekend that featured her in a grayish purple two-piece that left little to the imagination. It included a bandeau top whose bodice was very narrow, exposing plenty of underboob. The bottoms were high-rise and had side strings that tied into dangling bows. She leaned against a wall while seductively looking at the camera.

