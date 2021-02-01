Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Spoilers For Monday's 'General Hospital': Nikolas Surprises Laura, Anna Asks Finn A Favor, & Cameron's Upset
TV
Stacy Carey

Monday's episode of General Hospital will be packed with juicy moments according to the latest spoilers. Not only will Nina try to wrap her head around what she's learning about Nelle, but Nikolas will have a surprise for Laura. It appears that Obrecht will need help from Britt and Cameron will be upset by somebody.

A General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shares some information on what's ahead with Nikolas and Laura. They'll initially talk about Dante and Rocco, and she'll note that her son seems to be quite happy these days.

Nikolas will surprise his mom by giving credit to Ava. Laura knew this was initially a marriage of convenience, but he'll admit it's transitioned into something far more sincere.

In fact, Nikolas will tell Laura that he proposed to Ava. According to SheKnows Soaps, he'll ask his mother for some advice during the February 1 episode. If it's advice regarding his marriage, he might be putting her in a bit of a tough spot.

General Hospital teasers suggest that Laura will be rattled by her son's update. However, it looks like she'll try to act happy for her son. At some point this week, it seems he'll even get down on bended knee at GH and propose to Ava, with Laura in the background watching.

Anna will stop by Finn's office and they'll chat about Dante's situation. General Hospital spoilers detail that she'll mention that she wasn't able to visit Dante, and Finn will reply that she'll surely be able to at some point and there's no rush.

In response, Anna will say that it can't wait and that she needs Finn's help. She's been antsy about Dante's return to town, feeling certain that he wasn't properly treated in Geneva for his PTSD. Now, it seems she may try to get her fiance to use his position at General Hospital to get her in to see Dante.

General Hospital teasers indicate that Finn will turn to Britt and ask a favor of some sort. It's not clear whether she'll be open to what he needs, and it does seem that she'll have other issues that may seem like a higher priority.

Britt will talk with someone and ask who else knows they are in town. It seems likely it's her mother Obrecht on the other side of this conversation.

There aren't many people who know about Obrecht's return to Port Charles at this point. She's kept the development mostly under wraps, but she'll be pleading with Britt in some sense on Monday.

There appears to be something for everyone with this episode. There's even a hint of teen drama on the way, as Cameron seems to get upset and ask someone a major question during this show. General Hospital spoilers hint that the entire week will be jam-packed with major developments and fans cannot wait to see it all play out.

