Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Brit Manuela Presses Her Tight Buns Against A Wall While Rocking Skintight Leggings
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Brit Manuela tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, February 1, with her latest update. The fitness model and influencer took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself rocking a skintight workout set that outlined her sensational figure as she struck sexy poses.

The slideshow captured Brit pressing her tight booty up against a wall in an open area in Calabasas, California, as she indicated via the geotag. In the first, she sat back against the building while bending her arms over her chest. She was shot from the side, and she turned her head to glance at the viewer.

Brit wore a black two-piece set that included tight leggings that clung to her shapely lower body. Her top had short sleeves and a cropped hem that showcased her toned stomach. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and socks.

She paired the pictures with a motivational message as she stated that excuses are what get in the way of real success. Brit also revealed that her outfit was from Bo and Tee, a retailer she often partners up with in her posts.

The post needed almost no time at all to start racking up interactions. Within the first hour, it has already attracted more than 24,100 likes and upwards of 450 comments.

Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise Brit's good looks and to express their admiration for the model and her hard work.

"Seriously.. Your posts are like a breath of fresh air," one user raved.

"I'd do anything to look like this," replied another fan, and Brit replied that the user is already so beautiful.

"So true! I've been making by so many excuses. Today is day 1 of getting back on track," a third admirer chimed in.

"Congrats on your new Range Rover!!!!! I want one so bad but I'm so happy for you, you are literally the most hard-working woman I know and I look up to you so much," added a fourth follower, an accomplishment she shared in her stories.

As a fitness celebrity, Brit often takes to her Instagram account to share content that highlights her physique. Over the weekend, she shared a slideshow with smoldering snapshots of herself sporting a risqué lingerie set from Boux Avenue, as The Inquisitr has written. The garment was made from a flimsy fabric, which included plenty of lace for a romantic effect. The bra had an underwire that enhanced her bust, while the bottoms sat high on the sides, showcasing her hips.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.