Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Poses On All Fours In A Strappy Bikini For Smoldering Beach Photoshoot
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Cindy Prado shared another round of vacation pics to her Instagram page on Monday, delighting many of her 2 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

The Cuban bombshell maxed out the social media platform's posting limit, indulging her fans in a total of 10 images from a smoldering beachside photoshoot that were taken during her luxurious vacation in Tulum, per the geotag. She wore a strappy nude bikini by designer Veronika Pagan as she romped around the ocean shore that flattered every inch of her killer curves.

The scanty two-piece included a triangle-style top with tiny cups and thin spaghetti straps that showcased Cindy's toned arms and shoulders. A set of extra-long ties wrapped tightly around her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and slender frame. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the swimwear boasted a daring design that allowed the beauty to flaunt her lean legs and perky booty.

Cindy struck a provocative pose in the first photo of the set, reeling her followers in by posing on all fours as a wave crashed into the shore around her. She arched her back seductively and popped her derriere up while staring at the camera beside her with a sultry gaze.

The next slide provided a close-up look at the beauty as she treaded through the sea. An eyeful of sideboob could be seen as she turned her head over her shoulder to face the lens while her dark, damp locks spilled messily over her toned back and shoulders.

The remaining eight snaps captured Cindy at a variety of angles, combining together to treat her audience to a full look at her phenomenal figure. One shot caught her from the back, offering a peek at her bare buns as she waded through the clear water, while another saw her stretching out across the sand and parting her plump lips in a sensual manner.

The upload concluded with a photo of the social media star baring major cleavage as she leaned her head back while wearing a blissful look across her face.

Fans were quick to show Cindy some love for the image compilation, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Geezus, every pic u take is fire," one person wrote.

"Perfection," quipped another fan.

"Let's all agree that Cindy is the hottest here on the Gram," a third follower remarked.

"Very beautiful," praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 63,000 likes within four hours of going live.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.