Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abuse: 'I Am Here To Expose This Dangerous Man'

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused rock star Marilyn Manson of abuse.

The Westworld actress posted a statement on her Instagram account where she spoke out about her relationship with the musician, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. The couple became engaged in 2010 but would break up later that same year. You can view her post here.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission," she claimed after specifically referring to Manson by his real name, Brian Warner.

Evan said she was done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. She claimed she spoke out to expose "this dangerous man" and call out the industries that allegedly "enabled him."

She concluded her remarks by saying she stood with the many victims who will no longer be silent.

Getty Images | Scott Wintrow

Her post was met with an outpouring of love and support from her social media followers.

"Sending so much love. Thank you for your bravery and your work," one fan wrote, applauding the actress for speaking out.

"You will change people's lives by doing this," a second follower of the actress predicted.

"Well done and I'm so sorry you went through this," a third social media user penned of her bravery.

"So proud of you dear brave sister of my heart. You are free and you've got the whole world at your back. You did it! No more hiding. No more fear. In the light now. In love," a fourth fan applauded.

This is not the first time Evan has spoken out about being a sexual assault victim.

USA Today reported in 2018 that the actress testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee to secure a bill of rights for sexual assault survivors. In her testimony, Evan said her experience with domestic violence consisted of "toxic" mental, physical and sexual abuse. She claimed that her abuse started slow and escalated over time.

Evan testified that these abuses included threats against her life, gaslighting and brainwashing, and waking up to a man who claimed to love her and allegedly sexually assaulted her when he believed she was unconscious.

She did not name Manson as her abuser at that time.

Evan also shared in that same testimony said she had been raped more than once. The second time was by a bar owner.

Vanity Fair also published the names of four other women who alleged they were sexually assaulted by Manson in separate Instagram statements. These included Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and Gabriella.

The rock-star-turned-actor has not publicly commented on the allegations against him.