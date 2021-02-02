Palace Insiders Allege Meghan Markle Was Behind Archie's Birth Certificate Change Despite Her Public Rebuke

At least two royal insiders have contacted the media to hit back at the recent claims made by Meghan Markle about the changes surrounding her son Archie's birth certificate. As recently covered by The Inquisitr, fans noticed that shortly after Archie was born, the Sussexes amended his birth certificate so that Meghan's name was changed from "Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex" to "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex." After the changes made headlines over the weekend, Meghan released a statement that claimed that the palace had "dictated" the alteration and suggested that it had not been her choice.

However, the Daily Mirror reported Monday that two inside sources at the palace are alleging the opposite. One insider said that Meghan was behind the name change after all and that her strong-worded statement had caused "bewilderment" among the royals.

The source said that the former Suits actress decided to make the changes "to fall in line with amendments she'd already made to her passport."

The anonymous aide also noted that move to make the alteration was conducted by Meghan and Harry's personal team based out of Kensington Palace.

A second insider also hit out at Meghan's claims at being forced to amend the legal document. However, the courtier revealed a more nuanced view on the incident, suggesting that the royals did "address" the issue but not in a coercive way.

"The language used suggesting it was 'the Palace' who 'dictated' it is somewhat unfortunate, as it certainly wasn't addressed like that," the source said.

"The statement and its wording poses more questions than it answers unfortunately."

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

Even before the insiders spoke out, fans had expressed skepticism that the royals had mandated the change, especially since Kate Middleton's name on all three of her children's certificates is in the same format as Meghan's original entry.

That said, Meghan's spokesperson claimed in yesterday's public statement that there were documents that could back up Meghan's allegations. It remains to be seen whether said documents will be released to the public to shed light on the claims. In addition, the Sussexes have often complained about false reporting, and the Daily Mirror's scoop has not yet been verified by a second outlet.

However, this is not the first time that leaks from courtiers have contradicted statements made by the duchess. As covered by The Inquisitr, one "high grade" anonymous aide alleged that the former actress had not been truthful in court documents submitted in her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited. The aide went so far as to contact her opposing counsel about the matter.