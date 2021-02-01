Daisy Keech Pulls Down Shorts To Expose Her Peachy Posterior In Lace Panties

Daisy Keech put her peachy posterior on full display in the latest photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer sizzled in the February 1 upload, which has received rave reviews from her loyal fans.

Daisy shared the update on a Monday, making the start of the workweek a little brighter. The photo had a vintage filter, giving the shot an artistic vibe. She posed in the middle of a kitchen, where a few appliances and a large sink appeared in front of her. While facing her derrière toward the camera, she twisted her shoulders and head to look back toward the camera. Her hands were positioned near her thighs as if she had just pulled her shorts down, exposing even more skin in the process.

She went scantily clad in a sexy white set that did her nothing but favors. She rocked a bra that was crafted out of simple white fabric. It featured a semi-sheer body and solid finishing around the edges. Its adjustable straps stretched tightly over her shoulders, connecting to a sheer piece in the back. The back closure was exposed, hitting midway down the model's back.

She also wore a matching thong that took her look to a whole new level. The scanty panties covered little of her pert derrière. Only a small piece of triangular fabric with lace detailing shielded the top of her backside. Daisy pulled its thick straps high on her hips, accentuating her slender midsection and waist. She rolled her shorts just below her derrière, helping draw even more attention to her fit lower half. She styled her gorgeous blond mane in a center part and styled her tresses in loose waves that spilled effortlessly over her shoulders and back. In her caption, Daisy reminded her audience that they "know where to go for more." Her followers seemed thrilled with the sizzling new upload and weren't shy about weighing in.

In a matter of minutes, more than 224,000 have double-tapped the post while an additional 840 left comments for the model. Most fans applauded Daisy's bombshell body, but a few others raved over her incredible beauty.

"Hope you're having a nice day. You look absolutely amazing, this post notification made my weeek already," noted one user.

"Really fan, you are so beautiful. You look amazing," a second fan gushed, alongside a series of pink hearts.

"The love of my life. Flawless as always," a third admirer complimented.

"You are number one in the world," declared a fourth fan, including a single flame with their words.