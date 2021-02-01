Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 1, 2021
Vicky Aisha Bares Sensational Curves In See-Through Teddy
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Vicky Aisha was a full bombshell in her latest Instagram share, and her 2.6 million fans were quick to react. On Monday, February 1, the Australian model and content creator took to the app to upload a new photo in which she oozed sex appeal while wearing just a skimpy lingerie set that bared her sensational curves.

For the snapshot, Aisha fell to her knees, opening them in slightly to complete the sultry pose. She sat back against her heels, placing her hands on the ground behind her for support.

Aisha rocked a bright orange one-piece set made from lace, which added a see-through effect to the garment. However, it included a floral design that prevented her breasts from being visible, thus keeping the shot within Instagram's community guidelines. The teddy boasted a plunging neckline that reached down to her stomach, baring her ample cleavage and chest tattoo. Meanwhile, the high-cut legs showcased her curvy hips and shapely legs.

Aisha wore her blond hair styled in natural strands that she pulled over her shoulders as her bangs helped to frame her face.

In the caption, Aisha asked her fans to comment below with an orange heart if they like her rocking this color. She also urged them to follow her backup Instagram accounts, providing both handles.

The post was an immediate hit with her admirers. In under an hour, it has racked up more than 10,300 likes and over 190 comments. Many of them used the comments section space to interact with Aisha, responding to her request to add the specific emoji. Many others simply used the occasion to praise her body and beauty.

"Good lawd yes!!! But you can make ANYTHING look good!!" one user wrote.

"Not sure what to make of your outrageously provocative garment," replied another fan.

"Vicky aisha I love blue [blue heart emoji] more, but for you I put orange," a third fan gushed.

"How ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," added a fourth admirer.

Aisha is well known among her fans for fully embracing her voluptuous figure. She showed that once again over the weekend when she uploaded a selfie that saw her rocking a stylish top that highlighted her buxom chest, as The Inquisitr has noted. The knitted top was made from a thin light gray fabric that stretched tightly around her torso, outlining her breasts. It featured long sleeves and a low-cut plunging neckline, which was further emphasized by the off-the-shoulder design.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.