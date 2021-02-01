Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
NFL Rumors: San Francisco 49ers May Need To Part With Nick Bosa In Order To Land Deshaun Watson
Football
Nathan Francis

The San Francisco 49ers have been pegged as one of the teams in the running for Deshaun Watson, but landing him would likely be very costly for them.

The USA Today's Niners Wire broke down the possibility of the 49ers snagging the Pro Bowl quarterback, who has reportedly asked the Houston Texans for a trade after he became dismayed about the future of the franchise. While there are indications that the Texans hope to keep Watson, Niners Wire noted that the team has set an asking price for those showing interest.

The Texans are reportedly asking for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pair of young defensive starters. While the outlet reported that some clubs may see the price as worth it to land a 24-year-old franchise quarterback, it could be more difficult for San Francisco to swallow. The report stated Houston would likely start the negotiations with two of San Francisco's most promising young stars -- Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Bosa is seen as a cornerstone of the 49ers defense, though he missed the majority of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in the team's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. As Pro Football Talk reported, he appears to be on track to return in time for the start of the 2021 season.

While it may be enticing for the 49ers to consider landing a quarterback of his caliber, Niners Wire pointed out it would be very out of character for the front office to part with such key parts of a defense that just one year prior helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

"The 49ers might be willing to deal one of those two players and a couple picks to Houston, but giving away multiple game-changing All-Pro caliber players from an already formidable front seven is antithetical to everything general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have done from a team-building standpoint over the last four years," the report noted.

There have been a number of other teams connected to Watson, including some who could likely put together a stronger package than the 49ers. As The Inquisitr reported, the New York Jets are seen by many insiders as one of the more likely options to land the quarterback.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry reported that New York would be one of the few teams able to meet the asking price, as the franchise would be able to part with the No. 2 overall pick and likely outbid any other potential suitors.

