Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Curves In A Figure-Hugging Ribbed Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a trio of steamy shares in which she rocked a figure-hugging ensemble. The photo was captured in St. Pete Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn was in a luxurious-looking space, perched atop a tufted red ottoman with fringe detailing along the bottom. She was surrounded by tall, narrow windows with decorative glass that flooded the area with natural light.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Dolls Kill, and Katelyn tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She also made sure to tag her photographer, LHGFX Photography, in the caption.

The first snap was taken from a closer perspective, and Katelyn flaunted her curves in a sleeveless dress that left her sculpted shoulders exposed. The garment had a collar and a low-cut neckline that showed off some skin, and Katelyn appeared to have gone braless underneath the look.

The pink ribbed fabric stretched over her ample assets, clinging to her toned stomach and shapely posterior. The hem landed a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in loose curls, and she stared right at the camera, her lips slightly parted and her hands on either side of her.

The second snap was taken from further away, and showed off her choice of footwear, a pair of strappy black sandals with sky-high platform espadrille wedge heels.

For the third and final slide, Katelyn thrilled her fans with a short video clip that showed her sculpted figure in motion. She was perched atop the ottoman at the beginning, but eventually rose and began to strut towards the camera, flashing a radiant smile and tossing her hair as she switched up her poses.

Her audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,500 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 462 comments.

"My beautiful Queen," one fan wrote, followed by a string of rose emoji.

"Good morning gorgeous," another chimed in.

"You are my idea of perfection.. absolutely amazing body," a third fan remarked.

"BTS! I enjoy watching you in motion," yet another follower commented, particularly loving the video clip.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared another steamy trio of snaps. For that particular update, she wore a bright yellow dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and a lace-up detail on the front. The daring garment bared a serious amount of cleavage, and Katelyn posed outdoors in Tampa Bay, Florida, for the smoking-hot images.