Kylie Jenner Shows Birthday Love To Daughter Stormi: 'Thank You God For Sending This Little Soul To Me'

Kylie Jenner shared a slideshow of 10 images and videos with her 213 million Instagram followers in honor of daughter Stormi Webster's third birthday. The adorable sequence featured the toddler -- who is the product of Kylie's relationship with rapper Travis Scott -- as she experienced some of the most memorable moments of her life thus far.

Fans hit the like button on the slideshow over 4 million times.

In a montage that can be seen here, Kylie featured some never-before-seen clips and pics of her only daughter. Some were taken of the child alone while others featured her and her father.

Kylie spoke of her deep love and affection for Stormi in the caption of the post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reflected on how the little girl's first three years of life. She said she was crying because she can't stop time. Kylie shared it was all the little things she will miss, like her offspring's cute voice and their long talks on the potty.

She said watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.

Kylie also shared her excitement as she continues to watch Stormi grow into the "most special girl." She was also hopeful for all the amazing things she believes she will do in the future.

Stormi was seen in the first image as she ran on the beach in a long white dress toward the shoreline.

Following that, Kylie and Stormi were caught in a cute moment when the reality television star was all dressed up for a photoshoot and the toddler playfully touched her nose.

A third image showed a rare snap of the youngest Jenner as she posed in a clinging white dress during her pregnancy. Kylie kept her changing shape under wraps throughout most of 2017 before announcing her child's birth in February 2018.

Stormi's first steps were documented as she crawled, pulled herself up on a bench, and toddled toward her mother.

The two posed for a sweet selfie in a fifth photograph. Stormi also played peek-a-boo in a box decorated with Sesame Street characters.

The little girl showed off her fashion sense in a series of pics wearing cute, coordinated outfits and sneakers as well.

Kylie and Travis also posed with their daughter for a Halloween snap where the group dressed as Minions.

In the final photograph, Travis and Stormi strolled together outside.

Kylie's fans added their own birthday wishes in the comments section.

"Happy Bday Stormi. ILYSM BBG. You are the happiest little angel on this planet. Stay blessed and happy beautiful. Here's to three!" exclaimed one fan.

"She is just a little queen," a second follower wrote about the toddler.