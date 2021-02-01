Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Deborah Tramitz Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Lace Panties In Sultry New Photo
Naomi Kennedy

Deborah Tramitz wowed her 1 million-plus Instagram followers with another showing of her killer physique over the weekend. The German hottie went scantily-clad in an eye-popping update on Sunday, January 31 that brought some serious heat to her page.

The model appeared to be in her bedroom in the sultry new addition to her feed, as the corner of a bed could be seen in one side of the frame. She posed in profile to the camera, treating her audience to a peek at her curvy silhouette as she stood in front of a stack of shopping bags from several luxury designers.

A set of open windows lined the wall behind her, revealing a slew of snow-covered trees outside. The chilly temperatures were clearly contained to the outdoors, as the beauty was stripped down to nothing but the bare essentials as she worked the lens.

Deborah looked hotter than ever as she showcased her ample assets in a sexy set of pink-and-white lingerie from BumBum that left very little to the imagination. Her racy ensemble included a skimpy bra with lace-adorned cups and thick straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline the offered a glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment's underwire-style design.

Meanwhile, the model showed off her bodacious lower half in a pair of matching panties that did way more showing than covering up. The thong exposed her enviable buns nearly in their entirety, as well as her lean legs and shapely thighs. She teased her followers by tugging one side of its thin waistband high up on her hips, bringing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Deborah further highlighted her trim physique by wrapping a gold chain around her midsection. She also sported a set of dainty hoop earrings for some additional bling.

The blond bombshell earned plenty of praise for her latest social media upload, including hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

"You are very beautiful inside and out," one person wrote.

"Breathtaking!!!" quipped another fan.

"Gorgeous and sexy and smoking hot," a third follower gushed.

"Just absolute perfection," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 24,000 likes within one day of going live.

This is hardly the first time that Deborah has flaunted her flawless figure in risque clothing on Instagram. She put on another jaw-dropping show last week when she rocked a tiny bralette and lace undies on the platform -- a look that has racked up over 32,000 likes to date.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.