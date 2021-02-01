Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
World Health Organization Team Visits Wuhan Disease Control Centers As Part Of Coronavirus Investigation
News
Terrence Smith

A team sent by the World Health Organization to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan spent Monday at two disease control centers in the Chinese city that handled the earliest cases of the virus, as reported by the Associated Press. The WHO investigation in the city began in January, with the team previously visiting hospitals and a seafood market that saw the beginning stages of what became a global pandemic. Monday took them to the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and its Wuhan city office as the team grapples with tight access to information from the Chinese government.

Details of the visit were limited, with WHO team member Peter Daszak only describing it as a "really good meeting, really important." The investigation is expected to take several years, with the end goal being the determination of the outbreak's animal sources. According to the report, this consists of taking animal samples, and performing genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

The lack of details and strict security have been a regular part of the investigation. As The Guardian reported, the team's trip to Huanan market -- a location that became infamous after it was widely reported as a potential ground zero for the outbreak -- saw them accompanied by heavy security, with local authorities placing additional barricades outside a high blue fence surrounding the market.

"Very important site visits today – a wholesale market first & Huanan Seafood Market just now. Very informative & critical for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of Covid as it started to spread at the end of 2019," Dazek shared on Twitter following the visit.

Members of a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation visit an exhibition on the city's fight against Coronavirus on January 30, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Getty Images

There is currently no timeline for the team's two weeks of fieldwork for the investigation, and journalists have been required to stay a distance away during this period. On Friday, the WHO revealed that health restrictions will prevent the team from having any contact with community members and all of the visits will be organized by their Chinese hosts.

The Chinese government has sought to avoid criticism for mistakes made during the early stages of the outbreak and also promoted theories that Wuhan was not the true origin point of the virus, suggesting it may have been brought in. The country was able to curb transmission through strict testing and contact tracing, almost universal mask-wearing, and lockdowns when new cases are detected. Monday saw the country report 33 new cases in three northeastern provinces. Despite their efforts, January saw the highest rates of infection since March, with more than 2,000 new domestic cases. There were also two deaths, the first in China for several months.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.