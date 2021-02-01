Amy Schumer Earns Big Praise For Mirror Selfie Showing Off Her 'Cute' C-Section Scar

Amy Schumer is posing nude to show off her "cute" C-section scar and earning some big praise for it.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself posing in the bathroom, with the mirror selfie showing off her body from her neck down to her upper thighs. Schumer stood to the side and held a hand across her chest to remain strategically covered and within the site's rules against overt nudity. In the caption, Schumer wrote she wanted to show off the scar left from the C-section when she gave birth to her son, Gene, in May 2019.

"Feeling like my c section looks cute today!" she wrote.

The picture, which may be NSFW for some, can be seen here.

The snap captured some viral attention, racking up more than 400,000 likes and garnering some supportive comments from fans and famous friends alike. Many said that her willingness to show off her scars inspired them to feel better about their own bodies.

"Beautiful body! I need to love my C-section more," one person wrote.

"That scar represents power, life and healing. You're beautiful," added another.

Getty Images | Astrid Stawiarz

Others complimented Schumer for her trimmed-down figure. The actress and comedian has shared some of her weight-loss journey with fans online, giving updates and stressing that she was not rushing to lose the baby weight after the birth of Gene.

The post also earned some attention beyond the social media site, with a number of celebrity news outlets reporting on the nude photo. As Yahoo! Life noted, Schumer has been open about her struggles during her pregnancy, saying that she suffered from extreme nausea and vomiting due to a dangerous condition called hyperemesis. As the comedian said during an appearance on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the condition means she will never be able to be pregnant again.

"I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again," Schumer revealed. "One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don't make it. So I really don't like those odds. Just because you're vomiting so much you can't nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer."

Schumer has not been shy about posing nude in the past and has often done so to promote a good cause. As The Inquisitr reported, she joined a number of other celebrities who stripped down last year in an effort to encourage Americans to vote in the presidential election.