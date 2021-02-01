Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot While Seductively Sucking A Lollipop
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps taken out in the woods where she and partner Jacob Witzling have their charming cabin.

She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently wears on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the company in the first slide as well as in the caption, and even named the specific jacket she was wearing in case any of her followers were interested in picking it up.

In the first image, Sara stood outdoors in front of her cabin, surrounded by lush greenery. She looked casual and cozy in a pair of gray sweatpants with a drawstring waist. The thick waistband settled just underneath her belly button, and the fabric draped over her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

She paired the bottoms with a sexy black cropped tank that had a high neckline but sides that dipped inwards, showing off a serious amount of sideboob. She layered a delicate gold necklace over the simple yet sultry shirt, and also wore a fuzzy camoflauge-print jacket. She finished the ensemble with a knit hat that she placed atop her tousled blond locks.

Sara's body was angled slightly to the side and she had her gaze focused on something in the distance. She posed with one hand on her slim waist and the other holding a red lollipop.

In the second shot, she showcased her ensemble from the back, flaunting her peachy posterior and spreading her arms wide. She sucked the lollipop she had been holding in the third slide, and in the final two images, she held her dog Homer in her arms and allowed her four-legged friend to lick the treat as well.

Her fans absolutely loved the update and glimpse into her life in the woods, and the post racked up over 49,400 likes within 19 hours of going live. It also received 243 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"Beautiful!!!" one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Great photos Sara love the cabin" another chimed in.

"You are so, so gorgeous," a third follower remarked, including a single flame emoji in the compliment.

"Beauty in paradise," another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a series of snaps in which she rocked a blue onesie with a low-cut neckline, also from Fashion Nova. She also gave her audience a sneak peek at her new living room, as she mentioned in the caption.

