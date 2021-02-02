Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Amanda Franca Shows Off Her Ample Booty In An Itty-Bitty Thong For A Cheeky Display
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Instagram model Amanda Franca stunned her followers with her impressive figure in her latest share. Clad in the skimpiest of bikinis, the brunette bombshell looked smoking hot while cooling off outdoors. As for her 758,000 fans, they raced to view the offering, which racked up over 17,000 likes since it went live.

Amanda uploaded the photo on Sunday. According to Google Translate, she wrote about the heat she was experiencing that day. She said she took the day off to relax and also wanted to know what her fans were doing. As per her geotag, Amanda was seemingly in Anália Franco in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The TV presenter's thick booty took center stage. The lens was framed to look up at Amanda as she sat at the edge of a sparkling pool. She sat with her backside to the camera and turned around to look at it over her shoulder.

She laughed as she teased her wet hair with her hand, seemingly enjoying a playful moment.

The influencer wore a bright royal blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her figure. The cups barely contained her voluptuous assets and she showed off some sideboob as well.

On her lower half, Amanda rocked a tiny thong that left very little to the imagination. The bottoms tied at her hips, drawing attention to her peachy posterior and ample thighs.

The revealing swimwear also bared her toned midsection. She put her enviable waist on display, highlighting her hourglass proportions.

Amanda slicked back her wet hair and let it hang down her back and shoulders. She wore a dainty ring and small hoop earrings.

The Brazilian was relaxing in a city environment. The pool was tiled and surrounded by a thick stone wall and steel fence. Beyond the outdoor entertainment area, tall buildings and skyrises surrounded the pool. There were some clouds in the blue sky and some shrubs and palm trees added greenery to the urban space.

Amanda's fans seemed to love her offering. They inundated the influencer with praise. Most of the comments were in Portuguese and Spanish, while others showed their appreciation with heart and flame emoji.

"You are so beautiful," one fan raved.

"Beyond sexy," gushed another.

"Perfect," a third user called her, adding a slew of heart-eyed emoji to their words.

Amanda recently showed off her flawless physique in another bikini. In that offering, she also sat poolside. She showcased her ample assets in a black bikini that hugged her body in all the right places.

