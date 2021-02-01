Tuesday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Shatters Carter With News About Zoe

Tuesday's The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is about to have a very bad day. When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) storms in to see him, he has no idea his whole world is about to come tumbling down. Yet, by the time Ridge finishes saying his piece, the attorney will be shattered.

The Best Man Dashes To The Rescue

For weeks, Ridge was suspicious of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Dominguez Forrester's (Delon de Metz) friendship. He noticed the vibe between them and asked some questions about their friendship. Not only did he confront his nephew, but he also asked Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) if she knew what was going on. Zende denied flirting with the model, and at the time, Paris was still in the dark.

But Ridge confronted Zende and Zoe after he heard them talking about their chemistry. He also overheard how Zoe pushed to sleep with Zende, but the designer didn't want to betray his friend. Ridge blasted them both and vowed to tell Carter even though Zoe begged him to keep quiet.

The model rushed to tell Carter that she wanted to get married right away. She wanted to get to him before the dressmaker exposed her two-timing ways.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Carter's happiness will be short-lived. Ridge cuts to the chase with devastating news. As seen in the below clip, he tells the lawyer that he doesn't know his fiancée as well as he believes.

Will this couple make it down the aisle after Carter learns the truth? 🤔 #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and CBS All Access. pic.twitter.com/BO3j4dsoJR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 31, 2021

Carter Is Shattered

In the reel, Carter looks heartbroken as Ridge tells him about the conversation he heard. It was not a one-time thing, since Zoe and Zende talked about their feelings as if they had carried on for a long time.

Carter will be shocked because he trusted both his fiancée and his friend. But then he will recall that Paris tried to tell him something about her sister. He had shut down the social worker because he did not want to hear anything negative about Zoe. Now, he will wonder if Paris had been trying to warn him that Zoe could be playing him.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Carter will come face-to-face with the woman he loves. He hurls accusations at her and demands the truth. Of course, she needs to confess because Ridge witnessed her infidelity. Yet the model will also beg her fiancé for another chance. She tells him she wants to marry him and spend the rest of her life with him. Will Carter forgive her for crossing the line?