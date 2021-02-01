Nazanin Mandi Keeps It Casual In White Crop Top & Leather Jacket For Latest Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a casual number for her most recent post.

Mandi stunned in a basic white crop top with a crew neck. The item of clothing displayed her midriff and appeared to be loose-fitted. She wrapped herself up in a black leather jacket that featured buttons of the same color. Mandi teamed the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and sneakers. She accessorized herself with what is seemingly her wedding ring, a chain necklace, and a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses. Mandi styled her dark, shoulder-length curly hair down and rocked acyrlic nails that were decorated with polish.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie of herself in the mirror from the thighs-up. Mandi pulled back the right side of her jacket and gazed into the screen of her phone.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was captured from head-to-toe while putting one finger in the pocket of her pants. She parted her legs and sported a subtle pout.

In the third frame, Mandi let her jacket hang off her shoulders and took off her shades.

In the fourth and final snap, she tilted her head to the side and continued to look at her phone screen while taking the pic.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

"Love your hair like this! Longer and down the middle curly, so good," one user wrote.

"A fashion icon and I'm loving your hair at the moment! Although it always looks gorgeous x," another person shared.

"Beautiful goddess," remarked a third fan.

"You're so freaking HOT," a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a plain black top that had long sleeves and featured a roll neck. The attire was cut-out across the front and was tucked into her high-waisted leather pants of the same color. Mandi accessorized with earrings and left her hair down. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and flashed her radiant smile.