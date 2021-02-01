Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Kindly Myers Rocks Cheeky Swimsuit While Posing With A Horse
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Playboy model Kindly Myers has an incredible body, which she put on display in a sexy black swimsuit for her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty posed with a horse for the outdoor photo shoot.

Kindly's bathing suit featured a halter-style neck and a low-cut back. The number also had a cheeky bottom and a belt with a large gold buckle.

She wore her long tresses styled straight in a side part. A thin gold chain hung around her neck.

The update was geotagged in Nashville, Tennessee. The camera captured Kindly outside in what appeared to be a field. Part of a wooden fence was a few yards away from a nearby road and a bright green roof on a small building could be seen behind her. Sunlight hit the tops of the trees, which were blurred in the distance.

The photo showed Kindly from an angle as she stood next to the animal, which was white with brown spots. She placed one hand on its nose while she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at most of her body. She stood with one knee slightly bent, accentuating her derrière. The pose showed off her flat abs and the sexy curve of her lower back. Part of a tattoo on the side of her hip peeked out from the bottom of swimsuit, drawing attention to her toned thighs. Her online audience also got a nice peek at her sideboob.

In the caption, she left an uplifting comment and tagged the photographer.

"Sensational seductive beauty and white horse pair. Outstanding picture and setting," one follower wrote.

"Love this shot gorgeous u are absolutely stunning," praised a second user, adding several flame emoji to their words.

"Damn that's a good looking animal, And that horse ain't bad looking either LOL," a third fan joked.

"[Y]ou the most beautiful among women... thank youu [sic]," added a fourth admirer, along with heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Last week, Kindly brought some heat to her Instagram page with a snap that saw her flaunting her figure while wearing a white bra and a pair of ripped jeans. She added some sex appeal to the photo by wearing her jeans unzipped, exposing her flat abs. She arched her back and tossed her head back while holding her hands in her hair. The pose showcased her full chest.

Latest Headlines

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.