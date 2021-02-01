Robin Roberts Finds A Snowy Surprise Upon Her Arrival At The 'GMA' Studios

Robin Roberts found a snowy surprise upon her arrival to the Good Morning America studios. The news anchor was shocked by a wintry display of affection from one of the show's workers in the midst of a blizzard that has impacted the Northeast.

Robin took to her Instagram page to document her happy reaction with her 715,000 followers.

The Good Morning America studio is located in the middle of Times Square, New York. The sidewalks were cleared in front of the entrance to the building, which was where Robin found a loving message scrawled in the snow.

"I [heart] Robin" was written in a dusting of the powdery residue.

"My knights in shining armor. Look what they had for me when I arrived. How blessed am I?" she exclaimed.

Robin hooted in appreciation at the outward display written among the footprints of the passerby.

In the clip, two men could be seen, dressed for the cold weather in boots, gloves, and jackets. Both also sported face masks as they greeted the anchor in the wee hours of the morning.

In the caption, Robin called the message a "lovely surprise" and greeted the new week.

Her fans shared their own feelings regarding the message of love for the GMA host.

"You are not only Blessed...you are also a Blessing. Be well, take care & HAPPY MONDAY," exclaimed one follower of the snowy surprise.

"Sometimes it's the little things that make you smile," a second fan wrote of Robin's reaction.

"How blessed are we to have you! Meeting you is on my bucket list. I may never meet you, but you have made an impact on so many people! May God continue to bless you and sweet Amber!" gushed a third user.

A short time later, Robin spoke of her blessings in an Instagram post seen here, where she shared motivational words with her fans, inspiring and encouraging them as a new month began.

She read a prayer and devotional as she told her followers to understand that when they feel they have come to the end of their rope, they are never alone. She explained that hope was always right there waiting for them.

Robin also added that she loved when the first day of the month fell on a Monday. She explained that when those two things coincide, she felt it was an even fresher start for her, allowing for greater motivation.