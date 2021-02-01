Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Abby Dowse Shows Off Ample Curves In Apricot Teddy: 'Smooth And Sweet Like Honey'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Social media influencer Abby Dowse showed off her tantalizing curves in an update that she posted on Monday. The Australian model looked smoking hot in some lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her 2.9 million Instagram followers flooded her with more than 8,000 likes in less than an hour of her posting. However, the photo has since been removed from her grid.

In the now-deleted shot, Abby lounged on a bed made up with crisp white linen. Light spilled through the windows and enveloped her in its warm glow as she lay across the cool sheets. Two side tables flanked the bed and fluffy pillows beckoned invitingly.

The blonde lay on her side while balancing herself with her left leg bent at the knee. Abby placed her bicep against the side of her chest, pressing her breasts together while holding the camera up for the selfie. Leaning on her elbow, Abby widened her eyes and pouted her lips for a seductive snap.

She showed off her jaw-dropping figure in some sexy lingerie. The apricot bodysuit had a plunging neckline that revealed her bountiful cleavage. The sheer fabric was lacy and delicate, adding to her feminine appeal.

The teddy was cut high on her hip, putting her curvy booty and long limbs on display.

The influencer parted her platinum locks to the side and let her wavy tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in a golden waterfall. She wore a single bold ring on her index finger and a delicate gold chain with a pendant.

Abby's fans waxed lyrical in the comments section. Many spoiled her with lavish praises, while others expressed their opinion with a variety of emoji.

An admirer teased the influencer with a tongue-in-cheek offer.

"Abby, oh wherefore art thou Romeo? Is it I? Can I be the one?" they asked.

Another loved the sleepwear.

"This negligee is everything! Where did you get it, and what size is this please?" they wanted to know.

One follower questioned the model's caption and pushed the envelope with their comment.

"So Abby, you say you taste like honey. But the proof is in the pudding, darling. When can I come over for a taste?" they requested.

A fourth user complimented the bombshell.

"You are gorgeous, princess. And your body is magnificent," they raved, before adding heart and flame emoji to their words.

When Abby's not sharing sexy lingerie pics, she often posts bikini snaps. In a recent update, the blonde wore a skimpy neon bikini that hugged her figure in all the right places. She showed off some underboob in this particular image, which proved to be a huge hit among her followers.

