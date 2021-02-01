Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Low-Cut Crop Top & Skimpy Panties
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette beauty Niece Waidhofer kicked off the week with a sexy early-morning Instagram update that got her fans talking. The model sported an extremely low-cut maroon crop top that showcased her cleavage along with a pair of black bikini panties.

Niece's top had a wide boat neck cut and large arm holes that put quite a bit of her porcelain skin on display. Rhinestone-encrusted shoulder straps added some bling to the number. The hemline of the snug shirt cut off just below her belly button.

The popular influencer's panties were a classic style with straps sitting low on her hips.

For accessories, Niece wore a silver drop necklace with the long ends of the chain resting between her breasts.

The model styled her thick, raven-hued hair in big waves with a deep side part.

Niece sat next to a window for the photo shoot with her legs in front of her. She leaned her back against a wall while she gazed outside at what appeared to be a body of water. Leaning on one hand while her other was in her hair, she showed off her voluptuous chest and flat abs. The ends of her hair fell over her chest, drawing the eye to her bosom. With one knee slightly bent, she also put her toned legs on display.

The update was popular, with more than 28,000 of Niece's fan base hitting the heart button in just one hour.

In the caption, she left witty remarks about her body parts.

As usual, the post got her fans talking, with many comments coming from followers who had nothing but nice things to say about her physique.

"Time after time I'm not sure what I like the most, your pics or your captions," one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji to their words.

"You look like one of those hot gaming characters that someone has brought to life. Still can't wrap my head around your looks," chimed in a second admirer.

"Honey this could be my favorite photo looking good," a third fan added with several emoji that included red roses and stars.

"This dude: every inch of you is beautiful," read a fourth comment.

Niece flaunted her killer figure in a black ensemble last week. The outfit included a snug vest that featured three buckles across the front. The number left a good deal of her ample chest exposed. She paired the vest with a pair of panties and a garter belt.

