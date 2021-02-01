Tahlia Skaines Takes A Steamy Selfie Rocking Sexy Pink Lace Lingerie

Blond beauty Tahlia Skaines tantalized her 585,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy selfie in which she rocked a sexy lingerie set. Her ensemble was from the brand Lounge Underwear, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the picture, in case any of her followers were looking to pick up the set themselves.

Tahlia was perched on the ground with a mason jar filled with water and a reusable straw positioned in front of her. Several details of her space were visible as well, including a modern kitchen with a mixture of crisp white and wood cabinetry and a stainless steel refrigerator. A cozy-looking sectional covered with plenty of throw pillows, a natural textured rug, and a wooden coffee table with a few decor pieces on it were also in the frame.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Tahlia's tantalizing physique. The bra she wore had structured cups with underwire stretching beneath her breasts and thin straps extending over her shoulders. The brand's name was written in subtle white lettering along the bottom of the garment, and the cups were crafted from a lacy pink fabric. Each cup also featured a delicate scalloped trim along the top, which drew even more attention to the cleavage she had on display in the piece.

Tahlia paired the bra with matching underwear in the same soft hue. The bottoms featured high-cut sides, with thin straps extending over her hips and settling just below her natural waist. The underwear had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a lacy panel on the front.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a pair of small gold hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet on one forearm, and a few rings. She was barefoot as she stretched out on the floor, placing one hand on the ground to hold up her weight while she held her cell phone in the other.

Tahlia's blond locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail and secured with a white scrunchie, and she kept her gaze focused on her cell phone screen as she captured the smoking-hot selfie.

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 5,100 likes as well as 80 comments in just two hours.

"Babe," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Wow just absolutely exquisite," another follower chimed in.

"You look better than barbie," a third fan remarked, referencing Tahlia's caption.

