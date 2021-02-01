Nikita Dragun Celebrates Her Birthday In Skimpy Cut-Out Ensemble With Long Train

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The makeup guru celebrated her birthday over the weekend and went out in style.

Dragun stunned in a cut-out white crop top that featured a sparkly silver detailing. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and had straps that went across one shoulder. She teamed the ensemble with a miniskirt that had a slit on the right side and a long train attached to the back. The attire fell above her upper thigh and showed off her glossy legs. Dragun showcased her midriff and a hint of the string underwear underneath her skirt. She opted for strappy heels that gave her some extra height and accessorized with sparkly dangling earrings. Dragun is known for reinventing her appearance and wore wavy white hair for the occasion.

The YouTuber treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe in front of a hallway surrounded by plain white walls and doors. Dragun crossed her legs over and placed one hand on her hip. She gazed down at the floor, displaying her side profile.

In the next slide, Dragun was snapped closer up with a huge radiant smile on her face. She kept the same hand on her hip and raised the other to her neck.

In the tags, Dragun credited the designer Usama Ishtay for her ensemble.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 751,000 likes and over 10,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9 million followers.

"Happy birthday beautiful! you are glowing in this lewq. love ya bb," one user wrote.

"You're so beautiful," another person shared.

"Happy birthday, you look like another version of Elsa," remarked a third fan, referencing the princess from Disney movie Frozen.

"YASSSS HAPPY BDAY QUEENNNNN WISHING U THE BEST DRAGONNNNNNN," a fourth admirer wrote passionately in capital letters.

According to Famous Birthdays, Dragun turned 25-years-old on January 31 and is listed as the most popular celebrity born in Belgium and with the first name Nikita.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she informed fans she was wearing her "real hair out" while wearing a white crop top with criss-crop straps. Dragun paired the look with high-waisted denim bottoms and decorated her acrylic nails with a coat of pink polish. Half of Dragun's dark and curly locks were pulled up into a ponytail, leaving the rest down.