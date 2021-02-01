Kim Kardashian Wears A Skimpy Cut-Out Crop Top & Panties For A 'Girls Trip' With Her Daughters

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself with her two daughters, North West, 7, and Chicago West, 3. According to the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid a trip to Turks And Caicos and is using the social media platform to show off some of the pics taken from the getaway.

Kim stunned in a skimpy yellow crop top that was cut-out across the front. The sleeveless item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage and her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with green panties and opted for a pair of stylish black shades. Kim accessorized herself with dangling earrings and painted her short nails with a coat of white polish. She styled her dark, long locks down with a middle part and in waves.

North and Chicago both matched in white swimsuits and had a white-and-yellow flower in their hair.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the trio was captured in front of a beautiful clear sky and palm trees. Kim held Chicago in her arms while North rested her head on her mom's chest. Kim sported a pouty expression and appeared to have her eyes closed.

In the next slide, Kim and her children were snapped on the edge of a wooden walkway and looked to be enjoying their vacation.

In the third and final slide, she tilted her head back and gazed to the right, giving fans an eyeful of her sharp jawline. Kim rested her arms behind her while Chicago sat in her lap and looked over at the camera.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 5.6 million likes and over 18,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 202.9 million followers.

"You look AMAZING sweetie," one user wrote.

"The best thing I've seen today," another person shared.

"Wow the best photo ever. Very happy to see you all together. Little queens are really very beautiful. You are also looking beautiful," remarked a third fan.

"You all look so pretty," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kim. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer, figure-hugging white dress that fell below her knees. The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress wore strappy orange wedge shoes that displayed her pedicured toes and had a flame design coming out the back.