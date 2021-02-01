Celeste Bright Sips A Latte Poolside In High-Waisted Tie-Dye Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Celeste Bright thrilled her 761,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of steamy shots taken outdoors. Celeste was perched on a wooden deck beside a gorgeous pool, which featured breathtaking turquoise water and a tile-covered interior. The deck area was surrounded by a white railing through which a stunning view was visible of several other homes dotted along the hillside, as well as plenty of lush greenery.

The focal point of both images, however, remained Celeste's tantalizing figure. She showcased her curves in a white bikini top that had structured cups and chain straps which extended over her shoulders. The garment showcased her cleavage, as well as her slender arms and toned stomach.

She paired the edgy top with high-waisted tie-dye bottoms that featured an eye-catching indigo and white print. The waistband of the garment hugged her natural waist, highlighting her curves, and the material stretched over her slim hips before ending at the top of her thighs.

She kept the look simple, adding a bold statement necklace as her only accessory. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and the tresses tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves.

She had a mug on a saucer positioned mere inches from the pool, as well as a bottle of a supplement beside it. She tagged the company Vital Proteins in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and more products from the brand appeared to be placed on the railing in the distance.

In the second photo, she changed her pose only slightly, raising one arm in the air as a radiant smile graced her stunning features. She was kneeling in the shot, her legs slightly spread in a move that showcased her toned thighs.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 14,700 likes within 13 hours of going live, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also received 148 comments from Celeste's audience in the same time span.

"So pretty," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"You are so very beautiful," another follower added.

"Sexy goddess," a third fan remarked.

"Absolute beauty," yet another follower commented, including a flame emoji and praise hands emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Celeste thrilled her followers with an update in which she rocked a pair of skintight leather pants and a cropped Guns N' Roses T-Shirt. She finished the ensemble with a black baseball cap and strappy sandals with a unique heel as she posed on a balcony at night.