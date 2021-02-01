Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
Kylie Jenner Soaks Up The Sun In Short, Figure-Hugging Cut-Out Orange Dress
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The reality star knows how to keep her followers talking and made quite the impact with her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a short orange dress that was cut-out across the front and sides, displaying her hips and her decolletage area. The item of clothing featured short-sleeves with frayed hems and fell above her upper-thigh. She accessorized herself with a gold watch, bracelets, large hoop earrings, and rings while rocking acyrlic nails that were decorated with different polish for each nail. Jenner scraped back her long, dark hair into one long plait and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured side-on from the thighs-up. Jenner placed both hands on the wall beside her and raised her left leg. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes, showcasing her profile. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star embraced the sun and let her plait drape behind her.

In the next slide, Jenner sported a similar stance. However, she looked directly over her shoulder at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third and final frame, Jenner crossed her legs over while putting both hands placed on the front of her attire. She wrapped her plait over her left shoulder and tilted her face in the same direction.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 8.2 million likes and over 35,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 213 million followers.

"Kylie you always glow," one user wrote.

"I want to be the wall," another person shared.

"Wow, you are looking so gorgeous. What an amazing dress. You always look beautiful. You are the queen. The style icon. Love this," remarked a third fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

"So beautiful, so hot," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the makeup guru. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a basic white crop top with high-waisted brown hot pants. Jenner sported her long dark hair down in waves and pushed it over to one side. She was pictured in front of a tiled backdrop for the three-photo upload and kept the accessories to a bare minimum, wearing rings. To date, the post has gathered in more than 9.7 million likes.

