Angeline Varona Stuns In A Skimpy Mismatched Bikini In Cancún

Angeline Varona added a tantalizing snapshot to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 31 that stunned her 2.8 million followers. In her latest post, the influencer decided to slip into a mismatched bikini that flaunted her incredibly toned figure while relaxing by the pool.

Angeline was photographed on the wooden deck poolside, clad in her skimpy bathing suit. She sat on her legs with her thighs parted on a striped towel that draped over a cushioned sunbed. The babe raised her left hand to the side of her neck, while her other hand touched the mattress. She tilted her head and looked straight into the camera with a smile. Her sun-kissed skin was glowing in the shot.

According to the geotag, she was at the Nizuc Luxury Hotel & Villas in Cancún, Mexico. The blurry background showed amazing views of the vast ocean and lush greenery.

Avid fans of the model know that she has been staying in the country since last week, as she has been sharing lots of photos and short clips from her stay there.

Angeline rocked a tan bikini top for the photo. The garment featured fully lined triangle cups that barely contained her breasts, as well as a plunging neckline that helped show off her ample cleavage. It had floss-like straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. Another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

She sported a pair of revealing off-white bottoms. It boasted a low-cut waistline and flashed a generous amount of her toned midsection. Viewers couldn't help themselves but comment about her flat stomach and abs. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and accentuated the babe's curvy hips, as well as her thighs.

Angeline opted to wear her favorite name necklace and stud earrings as accessories. Her brunette locks were down and wet from swimming. She completed her look by painting her nails with a rich burgundy polish.

In the caption, the Latina mentioned she was "not ready" to leave the place. She tagged the resort's Instagram page in both the caption and the picture.

Since going live, the new upload has earned more than 102,000 likes and over 860 comments. Many of her avid supporters and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Some gushed over her enviable body, while other followers struggled with words to express how they felt about the daring snap, instead chiming in with emoji.

"You are so gorgeous," gushed an admirer.

"Breathtakingly beautiful. Wow!" another fan wrote.

"Exquisite angel," praised a third follower.