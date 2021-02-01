Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Alexa Collins Lets It All Hang Out In A Vibrant Purple Bikini For Latest Round Of Vacation Snaps
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Alexa Collins knows how to keep her 1.2 million Instagram followers entertained. The model has been delighting her fans with several photos from her vacation to Costa Rica -- a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Sunday afternoon.

The January 31 update included a total of three photos, which a geotag indicated were taken at the Igloo Beach Lodge. Alexa was seen posing outside of her igloo-shaped cabin, where she sat on a wooden stool underneath the bright sun.

She stretched her lean legs out in front of her in the first image, grasping at the round seat as she tilted her head to the side. She then proceeded to place her hands on her lap for the second snap and gazed intently at the camera with a sultry stare.

The beauty averted her piercing brown eyes to something off into the distance and flashed her gorgeous smile for the final shot while her platinum locks spilled over her shoulders in a messy fashion.

As for her look in the triple-pic update, Alexa looked ready to lay out by the pool as she rocked a vibrant purple bikini from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep tan. The two-piece included a skimpy bikini top that let it all hang out, flashing an eyeful of underboob from underneath its underwire-style cups. The ribbed garment also exposed the model's voluptuous cleavage thanks to its deep scoop neckline, while its thick shoulder straps drew attention to her toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well, showing off the blond bombshell's perky derriere thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. It also boasted a thick, high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her flat tummy, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

Alexa completed her look with a stack of gold necklaces, one of which had a Chanel logo pendant. She also sported a pair of thin hoop earrings for some additional bling.

Fans went wild for the skin-baring set of snaps, awarding them over 16,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 10 hours of going live to Alexa's feed.

"You look so pretty love!!" one person wrote.

"You're so beautiful!!" praised another fan.

"Purple is sexy and super cute on you," a third follower remarked.

"Hottest woman on the planet," declared a fourth admirer.

Alexa shared another one of her vacay looks in another update on Friday that contained a snap of her rocking a skimpy striped two-piece and bucket hat while lounging outside. That post also fared well, amassing nearly 20,000 likes and 237 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.