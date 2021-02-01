Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Round Booty In A Scanty Thong Bikini On Instagram: 'Being Extra'

Stassie Karanikolaou put on another eye-popping show on her Instagram page this weekend when she shared a sizzling new bikini snap that has proved hard to ignore.

Taking to her account on Sunday, January 31, the 23-year-old sent pulses racing as she showed some serious skin while "being extra" in the racy photo. She appeared to have been ascending a set of stairs as the moment was captured, which were attached to a large building with several windows that were adorned with teal shutters.

Stassie posed in the middle of the staircase with her backside to the camera. The sun spilled down on her, casting a shadow of her curvaceous figure on the structure beside her. She rested one hand on the textured wall and closed her eyes in a blissful manner while her long dark locks spilled down her back in loose waves.

As for her look in the shot, the brunette beauty slayed in a sexy two-piece from Heavy Manners that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The swimwear was in a vibrant blue color that popped against her deep tan, while several bright yellow flowers gave it a flirty vibe. It boasted a revealing style as well that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Stassie stunned as she showed off her round derriere in a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that let it all hang out. The number's racy thong design exposed her sculpted buns in their entirety and simultaneously treated her followers to a peek at her lean legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, the swimwear's thick waistband sat high and tight on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The top half of her look was nearly out of sight due to her pose in the shot, though it wasn't hard to imagine that the garment was just as risque. It had a thick band that fit snugly around her chest and thin shoulder straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, treating her audience to a peek at her toned arms.

Fans were hardly shy about letting their admiration for the booty-baring snap be known, as thousands flooded the comments section with compliments for the social media star.

"Absolutely stunning," one person wrote.

"Dream body," quipped another fan.

"Omg so sexy," a third follower gushed.

"Looking amazing," added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 987,000 likes after just eight hours of going live.