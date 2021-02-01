Ireland Baldwin Flashes Underboob As She Tries On A New Sweater With A Questionable Stain

Ireland Baldwin's latest Instagram post has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The 25-year-old stunned her 656,000 followers on Sunday, January 31 as she modeled one of her latest clothing purchases -- a navy cable knit sweater. The winter wardrobe staple appeared slightly baggy on the beauty's slender frame, as it bunched up around her shoulders while its long sleeves fell loosely over her toned arms.

Ireland hadn't fully adjusted the jumper over her midsection, revealing that she was wearing a classic button-up shirt as an extra layer underneath the chunky garment. She pulled its lapels out from underneath the sweater's crew neckline, giving the look a preppy vibe.

The model steamed up her look by knotting the white top tightly around her bust, cropping it just above her ribcage to tease a glimpse of her toned torso. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the number, flashing an eyeful of cleavage and underboob as she worked the lens.

Ireland accessorized with a pair of dainty hoop earrings as well as a single silver statement ring to give her look the perfect amount of bling. She styled her blond locks down in a sleek middle part, tucking them behind her ears to ensure that her striking features would be in full view.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin nearly pulled off the ensemble without a hitch, though a questionable white mark stained the cozy knit just below its collar, leaving Ireland "horrified" as she tried on the new addition to her wardrobe. Luckily, she realized that the stain had not happened prior to shipping, but was rather the result of her accidentally laying the piece down in face cream before the photo was taken.

Despite the blemish, fans still went wild for Ireland's eye-popping new social media appearance, awarding it more than 8,500 likes within 11 hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took their admiration a step further and hit up the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for the star.

You are gorgeous," one person wrote.

"Hypnotizing beauty," praised another fan.

"Love that sweater. Great color on you," a third follower remarked.

"Obsessed," added a fourth admirer.

Last week, Ireland put on another sexy show on her Instagram page as she shared a few snaps from when she got her rose tattoo on the side of her hip. She tugged her pants and lace panties down in the throwback photos, revealing the colorless ink as she admitted that she missed her tattoo artist, Konstantin Noskos.