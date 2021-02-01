Miley Cyrus Poses Nude In The Bathtub And Shares A Racy Message With Fans: 'For A Good Time Call...'

Miley Cyrus gave her fans quite an eyeful this weekend.

The singer took to Instagram to share a very racy snap showing her posing nude in the bathtub.

"For a good time call..." the suggestive caption read.

Cyrus leaned to the side in the photo, using her arm to cover her chest so that she didn't run afoul of the social media outlet's strict rules against overt nudity. The 28-year-old gazed into the camera with a slight smile, showing off her curves and the tattoos covering her arm and chest.

The image appeared in her stories, but garnered plenty of attention across the internet and earned a write-up from the Daily Mail. The British newspaper noted that Cyrus appeared to be taking a break from preparing for her Super Bowl pre-game performance, the first-ever TikTok Tailgate where she is the headliner.

This is not the first time that Cyrus has given fans a revealing glimpse of her tub time. Back in December, she also took to Instagram to post a series of pictures that captured her Friday night spent at home, first showing her wearing a bikini by the side of the pool and later slipping into the bathtub for an even more revealing snap. In the picture, Cyrus reclined in the tub while topless, with her arm in a position similar to that in the image she shared this weekend.

Getty Images | Amy Sussman

In the post, Cyrus expressed some frustration with being unable to go out and have fun due to her state's coronavirus restrictions.

"Covid a** Friday," she wrote in the caption.

"I wanna go the f*ck out. We're sooooo close."

It wasn't clear what led Cyrus to post the bathtub shot this weekend. Her stories didn't show much else from her night, with the singer posting a clip of the NSYNC song "Bye Bye Bye" and the Avril Lavigne hit "Complicated" after the nude image.

Those following Cyrus have seen other revealing glimpses as well. As Harper's Bazaar noted, she took to social media to share several images from her recent Rolling Stone feature and photo shoot, including the topless shot used for the magazine cover. She also seemed to poke fun at the difference between fashion shoots and social media, adding one picture where she wore just sheer tights and a pair of boots.

"I'M COMPLETELY NAKED BUT I'M MAKING IT FASHION," Cyrus wrote as she uploaded the photo on her Instagram page.