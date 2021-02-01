Donald Trump's New Impeachment Lawyer Met Jeffrey Epstein Days Before His Death, Says He Didn't Commit Suicide

One of Donald Trump's new impeachment lawyers has a past working with controversial figures, meeting with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein just days before his death and later casting doubt on the official report claiming he had died by suicide.

As CNN reported, an office representing the now-former president announced on Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. would be leading the legal team defending Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial. As The Inquisitr reported, his previous team had quit after Trump insisted that they argue the election had been stolen from him through massive fraud. Five of the defense attorneys quit with just a little more than a week remaining until the trial begins, and with legal briefs due next week. Trump had reportedly struggled to find lawyers willing to make that argument to the U.S. senators who will be voting on whether to convict him or not. The new duo come with a strong stature -- and some controversial connections. As CNN noted, Schoen said that he met with Epstein in a Manhattan federal prison just days before he would be found unresponsive and later die at a nearby hospital. Schoen, who said he was in talks to represent the financier in his upcoming sex trafficking trial, would go on to say that he doubted the official story that he took his own life.

"I saw him a few days earlier," he later told Fox News, via CNN. "The reason I say I don't believe it was suicide is for my interaction with him that day. The purpose of asking me to come there that day and over the past previous couple of weeks was to ask me to take over his defense."

The other attorney set to represent Trump has also been met with controversy for his legal decisions. Castor had previously served as district attorney in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, and in 2005 declined to prosecute actor and comedian Bill Cosby after a woman reported that he had touched her inappropriately. More than a decade later, Cosby would be tried on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in his home, ultimately being found guilty and sent to prison.

As the outlet noted, it was not clear what strategy the new team would use when proceedings begin. Several top Republican officials have said they want Trump to argue that the impeachment is unconstitutional, while Trump had reportedly insisted on continuing his unfounded claims of fraud.