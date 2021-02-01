Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Donald Trump's New Impeachment Lawyer Met Jeffrey Epstein Days Before His Death, Says He Didn't Commit Suicide
nsfw
Nathan Francis

One of Donald Trump's new impeachment lawyers has a past working with controversial figures, meeting with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein just days before his death and later casting doubt on the official report claiming he had died by suicide.

As CNN reported, an office representing the now-former president announced on Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. would be leading the legal team defending Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial. As The Inquisitr reported, his previous team had quit after Trump insisted that they argue the election had been stolen from him through massive fraud. Five of the defense attorneys quit with just a little more than a week remaining until the trial begins, and with legal briefs due next week. Trump had reportedly struggled to find lawyers willing to make that argument to the U.S. senators who will be voting on whether to convict him or not.

The new duo come with a strong stature -- and some controversial connections. As CNN noted, Schoen said that he met with Epstein in a Manhattan federal prison just days before he would be found unresponsive and later die at a nearby hospital. Schoen, who said he was in talks to represent the financier in his upcoming sex trafficking trial, would go on to say that he doubted the official story that he took his own life.

"I saw him a few days earlier," he later told Fox News, via CNN. "The reason I say I don't believe it was suicide is for my interaction with him that day. The purpose of asking me to come there that day and over the past previous couple of weeks was to ask me to take over his defense."

The other attorney set to represent Trump has also been met with controversy for his legal decisions. Castor had previously served as district attorney in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County, and in 2005 declined to prosecute actor and comedian Bill Cosby after a woman reported that he had touched her inappropriately. More than a decade later, Cosby would be tried on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in his home, ultimately being found guilty and sent to prison.

As the outlet noted, it was not clear what strategy the new team would use when proceedings begin. Several top Republican officials have said they want Trump to argue that the impeachment is unconstitutional, while Trump had reportedly insisted on continuing his unfounded claims of fraud.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.