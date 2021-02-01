Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 1, 2021
Republican Who Voted To Impeach Donald Trump Says Family Member Accused Him Of Being Possessed By The Devil
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he received a very strong reaction after voting to impeach Donald Trump, with a family member even writing a letter claiming that Kinzinger was possessed by the devil.

The Illinois representative spoke about his vote in an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, standing by his decision and detailing some of the blowback he has received. Some of it came from his own family, Yahoo News reported, with Kinzinger relaying that his father's cousin sent him a petition saying he was disowned and accusing him of being under the control of the devil.

"Look it's really difficult," he said, via Rolling Stone. "I mean, all of a sudden imagine everybody that supported you, or so it seems that way, your friends, your family, has turned against you. They think you're selling out."

"I've gotten a letter, a certified letter, twice from the same people, disowning me and claiming I'm possessed by the devil."
Kinzinger has emerged as one of the most vocal Republican members of Congress opposing Trump and his actions in the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump was ultimately impeached for inciting the crowd and repeating unfounded claims that the election had been stolen before telling them to march to the Capitol, where many of them surrounded the building and forced their way inside. Kinzinger joined nine other Republicans in voting to impeach him, making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

As CNN reported, Kinzinger has continued to lead efforts against Trump after the impeachment vote. On Saturday, he announced plans to start a "movement" to push back against his party's embrace of the former president. He introduced a new "Country First" website that is funded by his Future First Leadership Political Action Committee, calling on the GOP to return to its principles and stop supporting Trump.

"The Republican Party has lost its way. If we are to lead again, we need to muster the courage to remember who we are," he said in a video.

But some other top leaders remain publicly supportive of Trump, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who paid Trump a visit at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week to discuss the 2022 midterms. Kinzinger noted how many of the members who criticized Trump in the wake of the attack on the Capitol on January 6 have now reversed, speaking out against the upcoming impeachment trial and trying to remain in his good graces.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.