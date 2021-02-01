Trending Stories
February 1, 2021
NFL Rumors: Jets May Have A Big Advantage In Landing Deshaun Watson After League's Other Blockbuster Deal
Football
Nathan Francis

The blockbuster trade sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams may already be having ripple effects across the NFL, with one report suggesting that it could give the New York Jets a leg up in trying to land Deshaun Watson.

Like Stafford, Watson asked his team for a trade and a new setting. Watson had reportedly grown dismayed with the direction of the franchise after recent hires and asked the team to deal him away. While it's not clear yet whether the Houston Texans plan to honor his request -- and there are some indications that the team may try to hold onto him and convince him to stay -- he's expected to fetch even more than the two first-round picks the Rams paid for the now-former Lions signal caller.

That could leave very few teams able to pay the likely high asking price for Watson. As ESPN's Michael Rothstein and Lindsey Thiry reported, the Jets may be one of the few teams with the capital necessary to pull off the deal. They cited a report suggesting that the Texans want at least two first-round picks, two second-rounders, and two young defensive starters.

"Few teams would likely be willing to go so far, with the New York Jets among the most speculated landing spots, but that price tag sounds about right," CBS Sports reported. "In our estimation, it's most likely that Houston would simply ask for more first-rounders -- between three and four, to start -- as the base compensation. They wouldn't have settled for less than a pair of firsts (and plenty of secondary assets) before the Stafford deal, and now, they most definitely won't."

The Jets are reportedly at a crossroads with Sam Darnold, who has shown some flashes of excellent play through his three seasons but also struggled with inconsistency and injury. As The Inquisitr reported, there were indications that the Jets were planning to stick with Darnold for at least one more season. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that new head coach Robert Saleh hasn't had time to fully evaluate the roster and had some strong words for Darnold's abilities, making it appear likely that he will bring him back for the 2021 campaign.

There have been a number of other clubs connected to Deshaun Watson, though it's not clear if the Texans have entertained any offers for him yet or established an asking price for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

